what is exactly.me?
Today's messaging apps are geared towards messaging people you already know. Yet more and more people are into meeting new and exciting people around the world who are wired like them!
exactly.me is the world's first photo-based messaging platform that helps you find and instantly video and text message people around the world who are exactly like you.
score.
something turn you on? me it. Not so much? not me it or so not me it!
splore.
discover likeminded people in your neighborhood and even around the world based on who YOU ARE. Pretty clever, right?
spark!
message anyone anywhere on earth via video and chat. ‘Nuff said...
exactly.me an innovative tech startup located in sunny California with offices in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles.